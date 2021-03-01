Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/03/01 04:08
Austin, Ole Miss women beat No. 19 Kentucky again 73-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Shakira Austin had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Madison Scott also had a double-double and Mississippi upended No. 19 Kentucky for the second time this season, winning 73-69 on Sunday.

Two subpar offensive performances against the Rebels, who won just four conference games, dropped the Wildcats to the fifth-seed — with only one bye — for the Southeastern Conference tournament next week.

Donnetta Johnson scored 14 points for Ole Miss (10-10, 4-10 SEC), Scott and Snudda Collins both had 12. Scott had 10 rebounds and Collins four 3-pointers, including a clutch shot from the left corner with 1:07 to play that made it 64-58.

Ole Miss was 9 of 10 from the foul line in the last minute and 14 of 15 in the fourth quarter.

Rhyne Howard scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds for Kentucky (16-10, 9-6). She had 26 and 10 in the first meeting but in the two games combined shot 13 of 51 from the floor, 2 of 15 from 3-point range.

Chasity Patterson scored 18 points for the Wildcats, who average 77.6 points and shoot 45.6% overall and 37% from 3-point range at home.

Ole Miss held Kentucky to 5 of 17 from 3-point range and 33.3% overall (22 of 66). In the earlier 72-60 win, the Wildcats were 6 of 26 from distance and shot 31.8% (21 of 66).

A 15-2 run gave Kentucky a 22-11 lead late in the first quarter. Ole Miss was within 31-25 by scoring the last five points of the half. The Rebels opened second half with three straight Johnson layups followed by two Collins 3s for a 37-31 lead.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

