Late Celta goal extends Valladolid's winless streak in Spain

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 02:51
MADRID (AP) — Colombian defender Jeison Murillo scored in the final minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Celta Vigo against relegation-threatened Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Murillo netted the equalizer with a header from a set piece taken by Iago Aspas in the fourth minute of added time. Fabián Orellana had opened the scoring for the hosts in the 70th.

The result extended Valladolid's winless streak in the league to eight matches. The team owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo stayed just outside the relegation zone with 22 points from 25 matches.

Celta, which has one win in its last 10 matches in all competitions, was in 11th place with 30 points from 25.

Earlier, Juanmi Jiménez scored in the 84th as Real Betis won 1-0 at Cádiz. It was the third win in a row for Betis, which moved to sixth.

Cádiz, winless in seven consecutive league games, is three points from the relegation zone.

League leader Atlético Madrid visits seventh-place Villarreal later Sunday looking to regain a five-point lead at the top of the standings. Second-place Barcelona won 2-0 at fourth-place Sevilla on Saturday. Third-place Real Madrid hosts fifth-place Real Sociedad on Monday.

Updated : 2021-03-01 04:05 GMT+08:00

