Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 02:41
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, left, and Manchester United's Luke Shaw challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea ...
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Br...
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Chelsea's Andreas Chistensen challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, left, and Manchester United's Luke Shaw challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea ...

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud makes an attempt to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Br...

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, and Chelsea's Andreas Chistensen challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match betw...

LONDON (AP) — An unexpected but burgeoning title challenge for Manchester United has fallen apart in just a few weeks.

A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.

There have also only been three wins since the Jan. 12 victory over Burnley that gave United a glimmer of hope of lifting the trophy for the first time since 2013, allowing Manchester City to take control.

United remains second in the standings, but City has now been able to extend its lead to 12 points after beating West Ham on Saturday.

It is fourth-place West Ham in Chelsea's sights. Drawing a blank in a drab encounter against United kept the west London club unbeaten in the two months under Thomas Tuchel but it remained a point behind West Ham in the pursuit of Champions League qualification.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-01 04:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1