Police arrest 3 for drunken driving in Milwaukee-area crash

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 00:22
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say three drunken drivers were involved in a crash early Sunday morning in a south Milwaukee suburb.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a man driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck the wrong way on a four-lane highway in Mount Pleasant collided head-on with a motorist in a GMC Yukon. Shortly thereafter, a man in a Chevrolet Equinox crashed into the pickup, Mount Pleasant police said in a release.

Police said the man in the Yukon, which burst into flames after the collision, was located at a nearby hospital and arrested. The drivers of the pickup and and the Equinox were arrested on scene. The extent of any injuries from the crash were not noted in the release.

Police said Kraig Herbrechtsmeir, 56, of Racine, was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Christopher Sanchez, 33, of Racine, was charged with first offense OWI. Herber Aguirre-Lopez, 45, of Kenosha, was charged with third offense OWI.

