Brazil’s capital enters two-week coronavirus lockdown

By Associated Press
2021/03/01 00:16
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s capital entered a two-week lockdown on Sunday, joining other states in adopting measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as intensive care beds begin to fill in important cities.

At least eight Brazilian states adopted curfews over the past week due to the rise in cases and deaths from COVID-19. Thursday was Brazil's deadliest day since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,541 deaths confirmed from the virus. So far 254,000 people have died overall.

Brasilia Gov. Ibaneis Rocha decreed the total closure of bars, restaurants, shopping malls and schools until March 15 and prohibited gatherings of people. Sale of alcoholic beverages was prohibited after 8 p.m.

In the federal district, 85% of hospital beds were occupied on Sunday, according to the local health ministry.

President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized such measures, saying on his Twitter account: “The people want to work."

He threatened on Friday to cut off federal emergency pandemic assistance to states resorting to lockdowns, saying, “Governors who close down their states will have to provide for their own emergency aid."

Updated : 2021-03-01 02:35 GMT+08:00

