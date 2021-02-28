Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 23:09
Through Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 23 14 26 40 3 12 6 0 3 89 15.7
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 23 10 24 34 15 6 5 1 4 64 15.6
Mitchell Marner Toronto 22 10 22 32 18 12 0 0 2 57 17.5
Patrick Kane Chicago 22 10 21 31 6 12 2 0 1 79 12.7
Auston Matthews Toronto 20 18 13 31 10 4 7 0 6 82 22.0
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 20 11 17 28 1 6 2 0 2 44 25.0
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 20 8 16 24 3 12 3 0 1 29 27.6
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 20 9 15 24 -2 4 3 0 0 41 22.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 20 4 19 23 4 4 1 0 1 43 9.3
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 17 9 14 23 6 6 7 0 0 38 23.7
Brad Marchand Boston 18 10 12 22 7 10 2 1 1 45 22.2
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 20 11 11 22 13 7 3 0 3 70 15.7
Brock Boeser Vancouver 24 12 10 22 -4 10 3 1 1 60 20.0
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 24 2 19 21 -14 8 0 0 0 59 3.4
David Perron St. Louis 21 6 15 21 2 14 2 0 2 55 10.9
Aleksander Barkov Florida 20 8 13 21 6 4 2 0 1 73 11.0
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 18 10 11 21 5 2 3 0 3 60 16.7
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 17 5 15 20 6 2 2 0 0 70 7.1
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 20 6 14 20 -8 22 2 0 1 42 14.3
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 22 9 11 20 2 4 4 0 3 46 19.6

Updated : 2021-03-01 01:02 GMT+08:00

