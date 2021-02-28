All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|20
|11
|5
|4
|26
|70
|67
|Boston
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|55
|49
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|10
|6
|4
|24
|54
|49
|Philadelphia
|17
|10
|4
|3
|23
|58
|54
|Pittsburgh
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|60
|63
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|49
|48
|New Jersey
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|49
|Buffalo
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|44
|54
|Tampa Bay
|19
|14
|4
|1
|29
|69
|39
|Florida
|20
|13
|4
|3
|29
|65
|57
|Carolina
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|69
|56
|Chicago
|22
|11
|7
|4
|26
|66
|66
|Columbus
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|61
|74
|Nashville
|20
|9
|11
|0
|18
|46
|63
|Detroit
|23
|7
|13
|3
|17
|49
|71
|Dallas
|16
|6
|6
|4
|16
|46
|45
|Vegas
|17
|12
|4
|1
|25
|51
|36
|Minnesota
|18
|12
|6
|0
|24
|57
|44
|St. Louis
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|67
|67
|Colorado
|18
|11
|6
|1
|23
|55
|42
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|60
|56
|Arizona
|21
|9
|9
|3
|21
|56
|64
|Anaheim
|21
|6
|10
|5
|17
|42
|61
|San Jose
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|53
|71
|Toronto
|22
|16
|4
|2
|34
|78
|55
|Edmonton
|23
|14
|9
|0
|28
|79
|69
|Winnipeg
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|69
|53
|Montreal
|20
|9
|6
|5
|23
|65
|60
|Calgary
|22
|10
|10
|2
|22
|58
|65
|Vancouver
|24
|8
|14
|2
|18
|68
|85
|Ottawa
|23
|7
|15
|1
|15
|61
|91
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.
Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0
Calgary 6, Ottawa 3
Washington 5, New Jersey 2
Nashville 2, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 0
Toronto 4, Edmonton 0
Carolina 4, Florida 3, SO
Detroit 5, Chicago 3
Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
Winnipeg 2, Montreal 1, OT
Vegas 3, Anaheim 2, OT
St. Louis 7, San Jose 6
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.