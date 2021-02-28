All Times EST

NHL

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 20 11 5 4 26 70 67 Boston 18 11 5 2 24 55 49 N.Y. Islanders 20 10 6 4 24 54 49 Philadelphia 17 10 4 3 23 58 54 Pittsburgh 19 11 7 1 23 60 63 N.Y. Rangers 18 7 8 3 17 49 48 New Jersey 16 7 7 2 16 43 49 Buffalo 18 6 9 3 15 44 54

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 19 14 4 1 29 69 39 Florida 20 13 4 3 29 65 57 Carolina 20 13 6 1 27 69 56 Chicago 22 11 7 4 26 66 66 Columbus 22 8 9 5 21 61 74 Nashville 20 9 11 0 18 46 63 Detroit 23 7 13 3 17 49 71 Dallas 16 6 6 4 16 46 45

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 17 12 4 1 25 51 36 Minnesota 18 12 6 0 24 57 44 St. Louis 21 11 8 2 24 67 67 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 55 42 Los Angeles 20 9 7 4 22 60 56 Arizona 21 9 9 3 21 56 64 Anaheim 21 6 10 5 17 42 61 San Jose 18 7 9 2 16 53 71

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 22 16 4 2 34 78 55 Edmonton 23 14 9 0 28 79 69 Winnipeg 20 13 6 1 27 69 53 Montreal 20 9 6 5 23 65 60 Calgary 22 10 10 2 22 58 65 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 68 85 Ottawa 23 7 15 1 15 61 91

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season's temporary realignment.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Calgary 6, Ottawa 3

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Nashville 2, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 0

Toronto 4, Edmonton 0

Carolina 4, Florida 3, SO

Detroit 5, Chicago 3

Minnesota 4, Los Angeles 3, OT

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

Winnipeg 2, Montreal 1, OT

Vegas 3, Anaheim 2, OT

St. Louis 7, San Jose 6

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Sunday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 3 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.