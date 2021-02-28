ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 26 20 5 1 0 41 89 65 Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67 Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90 Orlando 25 12 10 3 0 27 68 81 South Carolina 26 10 8 6 2 28 74 84 Jacksonville 22 10 10 1 1 22 53 62 Wheeling 24 6 14 4 0 16 63 90

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 25 16 6 3 0 35 80 64 Fort Wayne 8 4 1 2 1 11 30 20 Allen 26 16 9 1 0 33 87 72 Utah 27 13 6 3 5 34 84 84 Tulsa 28 12 13 2 1 27 60 71 Kansas City 26 10 12 3 1 24 63 75 Rapid City 29 12 16 1 0 25 80 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Fort Wayne 8, Indy 1

Greenville 6, Allen 4

Utah 4, Wheeling 3

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.