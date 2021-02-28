Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

ECHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 23:06
ECHL Glance

All Times EST

Eastern Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 26 20 5 1 0 41 89 65
Florida 28 21 5 0 2 44 111 67
Greenville 28 12 9 5 2 31 80 90
Orlando 25 12 10 3 0 27 68 81
South Carolina 26 10 8 6 2 28 74 84
Jacksonville 22 10 10 1 1 22 53 62
Wheeling 24 6 14 4 0 16 63 90
Western Conference
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 25 16 6 3 0 35 80 64
Fort Wayne 8 4 1 2 1 11 30 20
Allen 26 16 9 1 0 33 87 72
Utah 27 13 6 3 5 34 84 84
Tulsa 28 12 13 2 1 27 60 71
Kansas City 26 10 12 3 1 24 63 75
Rapid City 29 12 16 1 0 25 80 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville 3, Orlando 2

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Fort Wayne 8, Indy 1

Greenville 6, Allen 4

Utah 4, Wheeling 3

Kansas City 3, Tulsa 1

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Sunday's Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-01 01:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine