AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 23:09
All Times EST

AHL Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 15
Hartford 5 2 3 0 0 4 16 16
Bridgeport 6 2 4 0 0 4 14 20
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Laval 8 5 2 1 0 11 26 19
Toronto 8 4 4 0 0 8 27 24
Manitoba 8 4 4 0 0 8 21 22
Stockton 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 15
Belleville 4 1 3 0 0 2 8 16
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 8 7 1 0 0 14 35 18
Grand Rapids 6 4 2 0 0 8 15 11
Texas 7 4 3 0 0 8 25 25
Iowa 8 3 4 1 0 7 23 34
Cleveland 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 21
Rockford 8 1 6 1 0 3 20 34
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 8 5 1 2 0 12 24 18
Utica 7 5 1 0 1 11 29 23
Lehigh Valley 7 4 1 2 0 10 22 20
WB/Scranton 7 4 2 1 0 9 24 22
Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 21
Binghamton 8 2 4 1 1 6 19 29
Syracuse 6 1 4 1 0 3 19 22
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Henderson 9 8 1 0 0 16 31 16
San Diego 11 7 4 0 0 14 34 31
Tucson 7 5 2 0 0 10 21 18
Colorado 8 3 3 2 0 8 19 22
San Jose 5 2 2 1 0 5 18 17
Bakersfield 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 19
Ontario 9 1 7 1 0 3 21 36

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Providence 4, Hartford 2

Hershey 3, Binghamton 0

Laval 2, Manitoba 1

Henderson 4, San Diego 2

Cleveland 6, Rockford 3

Utica 4, Syracuse 2

WB/Scranton 5, Lehigh Valley 4

San Jose 6, Ontario 3

Texas 3, Iowa 2

Colorado 1, Tucson 0

Sunday's Games

Rockford at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rochester at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Providence at Hartford, 1 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Updated : 2021-03-01 01:01 GMT+08:00

