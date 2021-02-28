Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Fulham held in 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace in Premier League

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 22:54
Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, center, vies with Fulham's Joachim Andersen, left, and Fulham's Kenny Tete during the English Premier League soccer matc...
Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, left, watches as Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, second right, vies with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, ...

Crystal Palace's Jordan Ayew, center, vies with Fulham's Joachim Andersen, left, and Fulham's Kenny Tete during the English Premier League soccer matc...

Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, left, watches as Crystal Palace's Joel Ward, second right, vies with Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, right, ...

LONDON (AP) — Fulham extended its unbeaten run in the Premier League to five matches with a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Fulham stayed 18th in the Premier League relegation zone but moved to within three points of safety after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita reacted quickly to keep out a header from Fulham's Josh Maja.

Center-back Joachim Andersen threatened the goal at both ends, forcing a save from his own goalkeeper with a misplaced clearance attempt, and heading wide at a corner soon after. He also had a shot blocked by Palace defender Gary Cahill later on in a game where set pieces often proved the most effective way to create chances.

Fulham's Ademola Lookman and Maja sent shots wide late in the game as Fulham pushed for what could have been its first back-to-back wins since returning to the Premier League this season. Fulham has conceded one goal in its last five league games.

Palace remained 13th after manager Roy Hodgson's 150th game in charge but didn't record a single shot on target. Hodgson's team has now lost three of its last four league games without scoring, with the exception being a 2-1 win over Brighton on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-03-01 01:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
China gives up ambitious $20 billion semiconductor investment project
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
Hong Kong banks freeze accounts of pro-democracy protesters
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine