Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 20:10
Newspaper photographer attacked, seriously hurt in France

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in France have opened an investigation for attempted murder after a news photographer was attacked and seriously injured while reporting on a suspected outbreak of youth violence, his newspaper said.

The newspaper L'Union said Sunday that Christian Lantenois, 65, was in a serious but stable condition at a hospital in Reims in northeast France.

The photographer was attacked Saturday while covering reports that youths, some apparently armed with metal bars and golf clubs, had massed in a sector of high-rise housing in the city, the newspaper said.

It said he appears to have been hit on the head by a projectile. The newspaper said Lantenois appears to have been attacked because he is a journalist. It said he had driven to the neighborhood in a car bearing the newspaper's name.

The prosecutors' office in Reims is investigating the attack as an attempted murder, L'Union said.

Updated : 2021-02-28 21:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests