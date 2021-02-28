Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 28, 2021

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning shower;31;25;Some sun, pleasant;31;25;SW;13;81%;39%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and nice;29;21;NE;10;49%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;19;7;Showers around;15;5;N;4;68%;67%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Breezy in the p.m.;18;13;E;18;66%;6%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog, then some sun;10;3;Patchy fog, then sun;10;2;E;17;77%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Colder;-5;-14;Snow tapering off;-8;-12;NE;8;75%;93%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Lots of sun, nice;17;3;Partly sunny;19;4;WNW;8;23%;12%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-2;-4;Low clouds and windy;-2;-11;WSW;28;72%;39%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;34;23;ENE;11;55%;23%;11

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;5;Sun and some clouds;15;7;NNE;7;63%;42%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;24;18;A shower;24;17;N;15;63%;99%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Becoming cloudy;20;9;Sunlit and pleasant;22;8;SSE;6;39%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;22;E;11;66%;53%;11

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;33;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;ESE;9;24%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;28;S;15;62%;19%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;Breezy;15;12;ENE;26;77%;40%;4

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;6;0;Chilly with some sun;5;-4;S;9;52%;27%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;12;0;Clouds and sun;11;-1;NNW;10;59%;6%;3

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;8;0;Low clouds and fog;8;-2;NW;7;82%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;20;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;18;12;SW;9;81%;56%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;22;18;A t-storm around;25;18;E;17;76%;55%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;9;1;Low clouds and fog;11;-1;NW;11;64%;2%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;11;1;Fog to sun;12;1;SE;11;75%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;11;0;A shower or two;7;2;ENE;7;72%;67%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny;12;-1;SSE;7;61%;2%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Breezy this morning;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;ENE;14;63%;5%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;A t-storm around;31;20;ESE;8;39%;65%;12

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;15;12;Afternoon rain;18;5;ENE;10;72%;97%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;23;11;Partial sunshine;23;10;NNW;12;49%;25%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;34;18;Mostly cloudy;28;18;NNW;10;46%;62%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A morning shower;26;16;A shower in spots;27;16;ENE;7;57%;41%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;31;22;Mostly sunny;33;22;SSE;12;60%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Areas of morning fog;10;-4;Sunny and colder;2;-4;NNE;16;51%;0%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;23;Lots of sun, nice;31;22;N;9;70%;4%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;7;0;Low clouds and fog;7;1;WNW;13;89%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;23;17;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;N;24;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;8;Spotty showers;12;6;NNE;16;53%;82%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;32;26;Decreasing clouds;33;25;NE;15;73%;40%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;30;15;Hazy sun;29;14;NW;12;35%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Cold;1;-11;Plenty of sun;7;-6;SSW;9;38%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;Hazy sun, very hot;36;21;SW;11;52%;1%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;W;7;82%;80%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Fog, then sun;11;4;Low clouds and fog;10;3;SE;11;81%;0%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and mild;16;3;Mostly sunny, mild;17;6;NNE;14;22%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Spotty showers;16;14;A p.m. shower or two;17;14;E;30;76%;76%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;22;21;A shower or two;27;18;ENE;11;80%;90%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cool;19;13;Afternoon drizzle;21;13;SE;11;80%;71%;5

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;31;21;Sunshine;31;21;ENE;11;57%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, breezy;7;0;Partly sunny;5;0;W;17;83%;25%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;34;26;Partly sunny;34;25;SE;18;61%;39%;10

Hong Kong, China;Some sun;27;18;Partly sunny, humid;26;17;NNE;11;75%;24%;7

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;27;21;A shower or two;27;21;ENE;34;57%;86%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;36;20;Mostly cloudy;33;20;SE;7;27%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;25;10;Hazy sun;26;10;N;11;37%;0%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cooler;8;0;An afternoon shower;10;4;NNE;10;72%;78%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;N;12;77%;75%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunny and nice;28;21;N;18;36%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;24;13;N;9;43%;21%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-1;Sunny and mild;16;1;NW;6;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;15;Hazy sunshine;33;16;N;6;26%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;24;10;Hazy sunshine;26;9;WSW;9;45%;0%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;33;18;Breezy in the a.m.;32;18;N;25;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;3;2;Variable cloudiness;5;2;W;10;72%;30%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;23;NNE;20;57%;56%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;SW;10;66%;74%;13

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;37;24;Hazy and less humid;34;23;SSW;11;49%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NW;6;65%;57%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;16;5;Brief p.m. showers;15;5;ENE;13;66%;92%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;A t-storm around;33;27;SW;11;71%;44%;11

Lima, Peru;Variable cloudiness;24;19;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;9;73%;44%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;17;10;An afternoon shower;18;10;NNW;9;79%;67%;4

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds and fog;9;5;Patchy fog, then sun;10;4;ENE;15;74%;0%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, breezy, nice;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;NE;9;20%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Some sun, pleasant;32;25;S;12;65%;23%;13

Madrid, Spain;Some sun;14;6;A stray shower;12;6;ENE;8;66%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;11;60%;5%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;23;Cloudy, downpours;27;24;ENE;7;85%;88%;3

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;A t-storm or two;33;24;ESE;9;69%;64%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Cooler with a shower;20;13;SSW;21;68%;57%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;Mostly sunny;28;11;N;7;26%;18%;9

Miami, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;24;Partial sunshine;28;22;ESE;17;64%;4%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;2;2;Partly sunny;4;1;W;11;79%;13%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy, not as warm;32;25;Breezy;32;25;E;26;59%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Nice with some sun;30;21;NE;15;57%;25%;7

Montreal, Canada;A passing flurry;4;2;Mostly cloudy;4;-16;NNW;17;66%;96%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;Turning cloudy;3;2;W;13;73%;37%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunny;35;26;Hazy sun and hot;36;26;N;14;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds, nice;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;NNE;20;43%;19%;13

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;6;5;Increasingly windy;10;-5;WNW;36;66%;58%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and beautiful;22;7;Sun and some clouds;19;8;ESE;11;52%;16%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-15;-17;A little snow;-5;-16;N;14;91%;93%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Overcast;15;7;Partly sunny;21;12;E;9;59%;30%;4

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine;8;-4;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;W;6;80%;11%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Morning snow showers;4;0;Windy, then colder;1;-17;NW;28;66%;30%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;25;A t-storm around;29;25;ENE;15;77%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;33;24;A shower in places;33;23;NW;16;61%;44%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;29;23;A shower;29;23;NE;12;76%;68%;8

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;11;1;Mostly sunny;12;2;E;9;71%;0%;3

Perth, Australia;Breezy;31;20;Downpours;23;20;E;22;75%;100%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SE;12;59%;66%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A morning shower;31;24;Windy with showers;31;23;NNW;29;75%;99%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine;34;19;Mostly sunny;33;21;SSW;10;38%;7%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;7;0;Low clouds and fog;7;-2;SE;5;82%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;13;4;Rain, then snow;5;-3;ENE;15;82%;84%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;19;12;Cloudy, downpours;17;12;E;12;77%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;Clouds and sun;17;9;N;5;80%;33%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;23;Afternoon showers;28;24;E;13;82%;94%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny, breezy;4;3;Sun and clouds;6;3;SE;12;60%;60%;1

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;5;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;9;0;W;14;80%;14%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;ENE;11;70%;29%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasingly windy;27;16;Breezy in the p.m.;27;12;N;16;21%;2%;7

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;18;4;Mostly sunny;17;3;NNE;8;69%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;3;1;Cloudy;2;1;WNW;17;84%;17%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;16;7;N;11;63%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A passing shower;25;17;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;20;67%;11%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;28;23;Winds subsiding;27;23;ENE;26;66%;58%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;Sunny and less humid;24;16;ESE;10;66%;2%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;24;11;Clouds and sun, nice;24;11;S;10;36%;19%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and delightful;31;16;Partly sunny;29;14;SW;9;35%;10%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Breezy this morning;30;21;Sun and some clouds;30;21;N;20;63%;27%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy, nice;20;7;An afternoon shower;18;9;NW;10;69%;67%;3

Seattle, United States;Low clouds;10;5;A shower in the p.m.;12;3;SSE;12;76%;73%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;12;5;Rain, then snow;9;-2;NE;11;81%;96%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;14;11;Rain and drizzle;17;6;NNW;20;72%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;NE;12;61%;27%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;11;-2;A morning shower;8;-2;ENE;14;61%;44%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;28;23;A stray shower;27;23;NE;22;68%;44%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mild with some sun;10;1;Partly sunny;7;1;W;11;78%;3%;2

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, humid;27;20;Mostly sunny, humid;30;20;S;16;62%;26%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;19;14;Mostly sunny;28;17;S;9;69%;61%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;6;0;Partly sunny;5;1;W;19;87%;44%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and milder;14;1;Sunny and nice;16;4;ESE;7;40%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;14;3;Windy and cooler;9;0;NNW;29;51%;30%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;Clouds and sun;15;7;NNE;11;25%;13%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;More sun than clouds;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;17;11;SSE;15;72%;68%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and mild;21;5;Partly sunny, nice;18;3;ENE;8;38%;40%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;11;6;Clouds and sun, nice;17;14;SSW;16;64%;61%;4

Toronto, Canada;A bit of rain;5;1;Snow showers;1;-9;NW;33;54%;89%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;Sunshine;18;12;ESE;16;69%;2%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;19;9;Mostly sunny;19;11;ESE;11;62%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning sunny;-9;-23;Cold with sunshine;-10;-19;SE;10;44%;2%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;5;Spotty showers;10;2;SW;8;68%;77%;1

Vienna, Austria;Fog, then some sun;8;-1;Low clouds and fog;8;-2;NE;7;80%;2%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and hot;33;20;Sunny and very hot;37;21;E;8;45%;1%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy with a shower;6;-1;Periods of sun;8;1;W;10;76%;8%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;6;-1;Low clouds and fog;8;1;W;12;78%;3%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rather cloudy;20;16;A thick cloud cover;22;17;NE;12;74%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;36;19;Mostly sunny, warm;37;20;WSW;9;49%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-1;NE;5;65%;92%;1

