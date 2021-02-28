Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 34-year-old woman surnamed Huang (黃) was found dead on Saturday (Feb. 27) after going missing Friday during a hike on Mt. Jyunda (郡大山) in Nantou County’s Xinyi Township.

Nantou County Fire Bureau said that Huang, her friend surnamed Liao (廖), and five others went to climb Mt. Jyunda on Friday, CNA reported. Huang and other members of the group safely reached the summit, but the same cannot be said for their trip down the mountain. Not until the group returned to the trailhead did they realize Huang was missing, the bureau added.

Liao, who was walking behind Huang during the return trip, told the firefighters she found hiking poles on the trail near the North Peak of Mt. Jyunda. She took photos of the poles, which were later confirmed to belong to Huang.

The bureau tried to call Huang on Friday, but no one answered her phone, which led the bureau to believe she might have fallen down a side slope or cliff.

On Saturday morning, the bureau dispatched a search and rescue team to the area where the hiking poles were found. Around 2:20 p.m., the team found a cap, a backpack, and Huang’s body 40 meters below.

Mt. Jyunda, one of Taiwan’s celebrated 100 peaks, has an elevation of 3,263 meters above sea level.