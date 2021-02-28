Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Beach cleaning precedes annual opening of Taiwan’s Turtle Island

During tourist season, only 1,800 daily visitors allowed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/28 17:13
Turtle Island (Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

Turtle Island (Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said on Saturday (Feb. 27) that it had organized and conducted a beach cleaning activity on Turtle Island off Taiwan’s northeastern coast before the planned opening of the island to tourists on March 1.

Due to seasonal northeasterly winds that complicate nautical landings, Turtle Island, one of Yilan County’s most famous landmarks, regularly closes to tourists from the beginning of December to the end of February. The closures also provide the ecology some rest, CNA reported.

During the tourist season, a daily limit of 1,800 visitors is in place. Wednesdays are set aside for researchers, who may number up to 500.

To beautify the island for imminent visitors, the bureau’s Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration (NYCNSAA) assembled a total of 300 people from various organizations to clean the beaches on Saturday.

The NYCNSAA said that Saturday’s cleaning activity collected a total of 2,400 kilograms of man-made waste and 2,000 kilograms of recyclable garbage.

Beach cleaning precedes annual opening of Taiwan’s Turtle Island
Turtle Island (Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

Turtle Island
Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area
Tourism Bureau
Yilan County
ocean pollution
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan minister launches 'Freedom Pineapple' campaign on Twitter
Taiwan minister launches 'Freedom Pineapple' campaign on Twitter
2021/02/27 15:49
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
Online illustration exhibit sends Taiwan's greetings across borders
2021/02/27 15:00
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
Taiwan unveils new priority list for COVID vaccine
2021/02/27 12:15
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
Fake '1992 consensus' continues to drag down cross-strait relations
2021/02/27 12:05
Taiwan's 'House of Cards' looks at 228 Incident in new season
Taiwan's 'House of Cards' looks at 228 Incident in new season
2021/02/27 10:53

Updated : 2021-02-28 17:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests