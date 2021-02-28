Beach cleaning precedes annual opening of Taiwan’s Turtle Island

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau said on Saturday (Feb. 27) that it had organized and conducted a beach cleaning activity on Turtle Island off Taiwan’s northeastern coast before the planned opening of the island to tourists on March 1.

Due to seasonal northeasterly winds that complicate nautical landings, Turtle Island, one of Yilan County’s most famous landmarks, regularly closes to tourists from the beginning of December to the end of February. The closures also provide the ecology some rest, CNA reported.

During the tourist season, a daily limit of 1,800 visitors is in place. Wednesdays are set aside for researchers, who may number up to 500.

To beautify the island for imminent visitors, the bureau’s Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration (NYCNSAA) assembled a total of 300 people from various organizations to clean the beaches on Saturday.

The NYCNSAA said that Saturday’s cleaning activity collected a total of 2,400 kilograms of man-made waste and 2,000 kilograms of recyclable garbage.



Turtle Island (Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)