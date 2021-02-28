Calla lily season at Taipei’s Yangmingshan begins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei’s Department of Economic Development (DOED) said on Thursday (Feb. 25) that about 80 percent of the calla lily flowers at Zhuzihu in Yangminghshan National Park have reached full bloom, and it urged people to enjoy them during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday.

The DOED added that even though the 2021 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival is officially set to run from March 26 to April 25, the lilies have been blooming all over the Zhuzihu area. The department recommended anyone visiting Yangmingshan for the cherry blossoms also check out nearby Zhuzihu for the lilies.

According to the department, Zhuzihu, which is at an elevation of 670 meters above sea level, is located between the Datun, Qixing, and Siaoguanyin mountains. The area was originally a lake formed by volcanic lava.

Over time, erosion led to the development of gaps in the lake that let the water drain, leaving it a cultivatable wetland. Ponlai rice and vegetables were grown at first, but calla lilies have become the region’s main attraction in recent years.

For more information about the 2021 Zhuzihu Calla Lily Festival, please visit this website or Facebook page.



(Taipei Department of Economic Development photos)