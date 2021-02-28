Taiwan reports new imported COVID case from Poland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 28) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 from Poland.

During a regular press conference, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, raising Taiwan's total infections to 955. The latest case is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who returned to Taiwan on Jan. 28 after traveling to Poland last September for studies.

According to Chuang, Case No. 956 had provided proof of a negative coronavirus test issued within three days of his flight, and he had shown no symptoms of the virus since his arrival. When he completed the 14-day quarantine requirement at a relative's house on Feb. 12, he returned to his residence to undergo the seven-day self-health monitoring period.

Since he had planned on going back to Poland to continue his studies, the man underwent a COVID test at his own expense on Feb. 26. He was confirmed to have the disease on Sunday.

He was found to have a Ct value of 31 and tested positive for IgG antibodies. The health department has identified two contacts in his case, and both of them are being asked to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 174,659 COVID-19 tests, with 172,595 coming back negative. Out of the 955 officially confirmed cases, 839 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 919 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 27 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.