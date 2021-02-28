Alexa
Taiwan reports new imported COVID case from Poland

Man in his 20s tests positive for coronavirus after taking self-financed test

  224
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/02/28 14:41
CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 28) confirmed one new case of COVID-19 from Poland.

During a regular press conference, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced one imported infection, raising Taiwan's total infections to 955. The latest case is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who returned to Taiwan on Jan. 28 after traveling to Poland last September for studies.

According to Chuang, Case No. 956 had provided proof of a negative coronavirus test issued within three days of his flight, and he had shown no symptoms of the virus since his arrival. When he completed the 14-day quarantine requirement at a relative's house on Feb. 12, he returned to his residence to undergo the seven-day self-health monitoring period.

Since he had planned on going back to Poland to continue his studies, the man underwent a COVID test at his own expense on Feb. 26. He was confirmed to have the disease on Sunday.

He was found to have a Ct value of 31 and tested positive for IgG antibodies. The health department has identified two contacts in his case, and both of them are being asked to undergo the 14-day quarantine.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 174,659 COVID-19 tests, with 172,595 coming back negative. Out of the 955 officially confirmed cases, 839 were imported, 77 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case.

Up until now, nine individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 919 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 27 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
imported case
imported cases
COVID-19
coronavirus
CECC
Poland

Updated : 2021-02-28 15:57 GMT+08:00

