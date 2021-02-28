Alexa
Jean-Marie carries Hawaii past Long Beach St. 79-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 13:30
HONOLULU (AP) — James Jean-Marie had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Hawaii narrowly beat Long Beach State 79-76 on Saturday.

Justin Webster had 14 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii (10-8, 8-8 Big West Conference). Junior Madut added 13 points and six rebounds. Casdon Jardine had 10 points.

Michael Carter III had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Beach (5-9, 4-6). Joe Hampton added 13 points. Jadon Jones had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Beach this season. Hawaii defeated Long Beach State 78-76 on Friday.

Updated : 2021-02-28 15:57 GMT+08:00

