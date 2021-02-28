Alexa
Clay lifts Tennessee Tech past Murray State 71-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 13:16
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech defeated Murray State 71-61 on Saturday night.

Keishawn Davidson had 15 points for Tennessee Tech (5-22, 5-15 Ohio Valley Conference). Damaria Franklin added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Chico Carter Jr. scored a career-high 27 points for the Racers (13-12, 10-10). KJ Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tevin Brown had seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks.

The Golden Eagles leveled the season series against the Racers. Murray State defeated Tennessee Tech 72-63 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 14:22 GMT+08:00

