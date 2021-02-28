Alexa
Central Arkansas holds off Abilene Christian 84-82

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 12:52
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen had a career-high 26 points, and Central Arkansas ended its 10-game losing streak with a 84-82 victory over Abilene Christian 84-82 on Saturday.

Eddy Kayouloud split a pair of free throws for the Bears to cap the scoring with 10 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Rylan Bergersen blocked Damien Daniels' jumper and Joe Pleasant couldn't connect on a layup at the buzzer.

Jared Chatham added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-17, 3-10 Southland Conference). Kayouloud had 13 points and eight rebounds. Khaleem Bennett added 11 points.

Kolton Kohl scored a season-high 21 points for the Wildcats (19-4, 11-2), who ended an eight-game winning streak. Pleasant added 16 points and Coryon Mason had 13. Reggie Miller had a career-high 11 assists plus six points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Wildcats. Abilene Christian defeated Central Arkansas 93-58 on Jan. 23.

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

