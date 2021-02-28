Alexa
Martin's late 3 helps Arizona St. beat WSU 77-74 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 12:42
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 23 points, including a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds to play in overtime, and Arizona State beat Washington State 77-74 on Saturday night for the Sun Devils' third win in a row.

Martin hit just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in regulation but made 2 of 2 from behind the arc in the extra period.

Kimani Lawrence scored 14 points, Jalen Graham had 11 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks, and Jaelen House added 10 points for Arizona State (10-11, 7-8 Pac-12).

Graham blocked a short jumper by DJ Bamba with about 20 seconds to play. The Sun Devils played for the final shot and Martin pulled up from beyond NBA range to hit the winner.

Aljaz Kunc and Noah Williams scored 15 points apiece for Washington State (14-12, 7-12). TJ Bamba added 14 points and Rodman added 10. Dishon Jackson had 13 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

Isaac Bonton, Washington State's leading scorer (17.7 points per game) did not play due to an ankle injury.

Jackson pinned a layup attempt by Lawrence against the glass with about 13 seconds left in regulation. Williams, WSU's second-leading scorer (14.2), fouled out about 30 seconds earlier.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

