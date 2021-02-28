Alexa
Kuxhausen leads McNeese St. over Houston Baptist 85-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:59
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Dru Kuxhausen had 20 points, A.J. Lawson added 19 and McNeese State routed Houston Baptist 85-58 on Saturday night.

Carlos Rosario added 11 points and eight rebounds McNeese State (10-11, 4-9 Southland Conference). Chris Orlina had 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Pedro Castro had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (4-16, 3-9). Hunter Janacek added 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. McNeese State defeated Houston Baptist 74-71 on Jan. 23.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

