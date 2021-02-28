Alexa
Barron shines in debut, Weber State beats Idaho State 49-21

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:33
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Bronson Barron passed for 312 yards and four touchdowns in his college debut, and Weber State beat Idaho State 49-21 in the spring season and Big Sky Conference opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Josh Davis ran 11 times for 106 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 69 yards and a score for the Wildcats, ranked No. 4 in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Dontae McMillan ran for two TDs and Rashid Shaheed had a pair of TD receptions. Barron was 17-of-27 passing and ran for 42 yards.

Wyoming transfer Tyler Vander Waal was 17 of 42 for 304 yards passing, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his Bengals debut.

Tanner Conner caught five passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Malakai Rango ran for 70 yards for Idaho State.

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:57 GMT+08:00

