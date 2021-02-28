Alexa
Aimaq leads Utah Valley over Texas Rio Grande Valley 73-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:39
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 16 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 73-64 on Saturday night. Evan Cole added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines.

Jamison Overton had 14 points for Utah Valley (10-9, 8-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jaden McClanahan added seven assists.

Uche Dibiamaka had 17 points for the Vaqueros (9-6, 2-2). Javon Levi added 15 points and six assists. Anthony Bratton had 14 points.

The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros for the season. Utah Valley defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 78-74 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:56 GMT+08:00

