Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Garvin leads Nicholls St. over New Orleans 105-101 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:31
Garvin leads Nicholls St. over New Orleans 105-101 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Najee Garvin had 28 points and 14 rebounds and Ty Gordon added 26 points with six assists as Nicholls State edged New Orleans 105-101 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jaylen Fornes had 16 points and nine rebounds for Nicholls State (15-6, 12-2 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Andre Jones added 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Gordon drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to knot the game at 85-85. Fornes and Jeremiah Buford hit 3-pointers as Nicholls kicked off the OT with an 8-0 run and held on.

Nicholls State posted a season-high 23 assists.

Derek St. Hilaire had 32 points for the Privateers (6-14, 5-7). Troy Green added 21 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Damion Rosser had 17 points and nine rebounds. Ahren Freeman scored 10 with seven boards and two blocked shots.

Nicholls State defeated New Orleans 86-62 on Jan. 23.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests