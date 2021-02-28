Alexa
Tarke scores 21 to lead Coppin St. past Delaware St. 81-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:47
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Nendah Tarke had a season-high 21 points as Coppin State got past Delaware State 81-68 on Saturday night.

Anthony Tarke had 15 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks for Coppin State (8-12, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). DeJuan Clayton added 14 points and six assists. Kyle Cardaci had 13 points.

Myles Carter had 17 points for the Hornets (2-14, 0-9). Zach Kent added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Dominik Fragala had 11 points.

Pinky Wiley, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Hornets, was held to only two points on 1-of-10 shooting.

The Eagles are undefeated in three games against the Hornets this season. Most recently, Coppin State defeated Delaware State 81-77 on Jan. 5.

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:55 GMT+08:00

