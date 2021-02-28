Alexa
Filmore scores 12 to lead NC A&T over NC Central 55-53

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:50
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Webster Filmore had 12 points as North Carolina A&T narrowly defeated North Carolina Central 55-53 on Saturday night.

Kameron Langley had 12 points and nine rebounds for North Carolina A&T (11-10, 7-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kwe Parker added 11 points.

Tyrone Lyons, the Aggies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at nine points per game, had only four points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

Jamir Moultrie had 14 points for the Eagles (4-7, 2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. Justin Whatley added 12 points. C.J. Keyser had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Deven Palmer, the Eagles’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (1 of 5).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Eagles on the season. North Carolina A&T defeated North Carolina Central 79-63 on Wednesday.

