Gipson lifts Tarleton State past New Mexico St. 64-55

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:19
Gipson lifts Tarleton State past New Mexico St. 64-55

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Montre’ Gipson scored 19 points amd Tarleton State topped New Mexico State 64-55 on Saturday night.

Konstantin Dotsenko had 17 points for Tarleton State (8-10, 3-7 Western Athletic Conference).

C.J. Roberts had 12 points for the Aggies (7-7, 4-6) and Johnny McCants scored 11 with eight rebounds.

Jabari Rice, who led the Aggies in scoring heading into the contest with 14 points per game, scored just six on 2-for-11 shooting.

Tarleton avenged New Mexico State's 78-51 win on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:55 GMT+08:00

