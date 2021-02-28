Alexa
Cavaliers beat East-leading 76ers 112-109 in OT

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:06
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 28 points, Darius Garland had 25 and the feisty Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers 112-109 in overtime on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers beat a Sixers team that built the best record in the Eastern Conference (22-12) on the strength of a 14-2 mark at home.

Isaac Okoro scored the first three points of OT and had 15 when he fouled out.

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 13 rebounds for Philadelphia. Ben Simmons scored 21 points.

WIZARDS 128, TIMBERWOLVES 112

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and Washington used a 44-point third quarter to beat Minnesota.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards. They've won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 11 rebounds for NBA-worst Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost seven in a row.

