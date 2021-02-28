Alexa
Givance carries Evansville over Missouri State 72-63

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:54
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Shamar Givance tied a career high with 22 points as Evansville snapped its seven-game losing streak, beating Missouri State 72-63 on Saturday night.

Jawaun Newton added 20 points, and Evan Kuhlman had 17 points and three blocks for Evansville (9-15, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Givance hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Isiaih Mosley had 22 points for the Bears (16-6, 12-6), whose seven-game winning streak ended with the loss. Gaige Prim added 17 points. Demarcus Sharp had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Purple Aces leveled the season series against the Bears. Missouri State defeated Evansville 90-81 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:54 GMT+08:00

