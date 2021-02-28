Alexa
Campbell makes 30 saves, NHL-leading Leafs beat Oilers 4-0

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:56
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jack Campbell made 30 saves for his third NHL shutout, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs opened a three-game set in Edmonton with a 4-0 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night.

William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto (16-4-2), which was without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews because of a wrist injury. John Tavares added two assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 16-4-2 and open a six-point lead over the Oilers in the all-Canadian North Division.

Mike Smith stopped 25 shots for Edmonton. The Oilers had won five straight.

Matthews tops the NHL with 18 goals in 20 games. He sat out for a second time against the Oilers this season because of the wrist issue.

Campbell returned after missing more than a month with a leg injury. No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen remains day-to-day with a lower-body ailment that pressed third-stringer Michael Hutchison into action twice earlier this week.

The teams also will play Monday and Wednesday nights.

