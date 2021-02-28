Alexa
Kent scores 15 to lift Bradley over Drake 67-61

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 11:06
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Jayson Kent had 15 points off the bench to lead Bradley to a 67-61 win over Drake on Saturday night.

Rienk Mast had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bradley (12-15, 6-12 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Sean East II added 14 points and six rebounds. Antonio Thomas had 11 points.

Joseph Yesufu had 21 points for the Bulldogs (24-3, 15-3), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. D.J. Wilkins added 14 points. Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Bulldogs. Drake defeated Bradley 80-71 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:53 GMT+08:00

