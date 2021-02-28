Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Camper scores 25 to lead Siena past Manhattan 64-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:56
Camper scores 25 to lead Siena past Manhattan 64-56

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Manny Camper had a career-high 25 points as Siena beat Manhattan 64-56 on Saturday night.

Camper hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Jackson Stormo had 18 points for Siena (11-3, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Pickett added three blocks.

Elijah Buchanan had 18 points for the Jaspers (6-11, 5-11). Samir Stewart added 13 points and Warren Williams had 10 rebounds. Ant Nelson, the Jaspers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, had six points (2 of 10).

The Saints improve to 2-0 against the Jaspers for the season. Siena defeated Manhattan 74-69 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests