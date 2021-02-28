Alexa
Welp carries UC Irvine over UC San Diego 75-64

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:27
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp recorded 19 points and 12 rebounds to lift UC Irvine to a 75-64 win over UC San Diego on Saturday.

Dawson Baker had 18 points for UC Irvine (14-8, 11-4 Big West Conference).

Hugh Baxter scored a career-high 28 points for the Tritons (5-10, 2-10). Bryce Pope added 10 points. Mikey Howell had eight assists.

The Anteaters remain undefeated in three games against the Tritons this season. Most recently, UC Irvine defeated UC San Diego 80-55 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 12:52 GMT+08:00

