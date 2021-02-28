Major Taiwan corporations order 6,600 tons of local pineapples

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following China's unexpected import ban on Taiwan pineapples, some of the nation's major companies have placed sizable orders of the fruit to support local farmers, Council of Agriculture (COA) Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said Saturday (Feb. 27).

Speaking at a press interview, Chen said domestic corporations ordered 6,600 tons of Taiwan pineapples on Saturday alone, in response to Beijing's decision to halt imports of the Taiwanese fruit. He said that 10 companies, including veteran Taiwan food provider I-Mei Foods Co.* (義美食品) and smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. (大立光), purchased 1,600 tons while pastry manufacturers bought 5,000 tons.

Chen said that he was "very touched" by the support of the companies and that their orders will help the government inch closer to its goal of selling 200,000 tons of Taiwan pineapples in the domestic market. Meanwhile, he encouraged more businesses and individuals to show their support for pineapple growers by placing their orders at https://farmersbuy.cas.org.tw and https://forms.gle/Qasap5JZcYhYJKex7.

Chen said the COA will attempt to maintain the price of pineapples by selling them to other countries, including Australia, Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan. He said the impact of Beijing's ban on Taiwan's farmers will be trivial if the government manages to receive extra orders of up to 30,000 tons of pineapples from international buyers.



Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung. (CNA photo)

*I-Mei Foods is the parent company of Taiwan News