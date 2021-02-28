Alexa
Cele scores 22 to lift Southern past Alcorn St. 89-75

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:03
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Samkelo Cele had 22 points as Southern defeated Alcorn State 89-75 on Saturday.

Jayden Saddler had 16 points for Southern (8-8, 8-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Harrison Henderson added 14 points. Terrell Williams Jr. had 11 points.

Alcorn State scored 39 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Byron Joshua had 16 points for the Braves (5-10, 5-5). Troymain Crosby added 16 points and seven rebounds. Justin Thomas had 12 points.

Kurk Lee, whose 10.0 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Braves, shot only 14% for the game (1 of 7).

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Braves on the season. Southern defeated Alcorn State 76-59 on Jan. 30.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:20 GMT+08:00

