Lucas scores 26, leads Oregon State over Stanford 73-62

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:01
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining when Lucas hit a deep 3-pointer from the center of the arc.

Oregon State swept both Stanford and California on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

Ethan Thompson had 13 points for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ziaire Williams scored 14 points off the bench to lead Stanford. Lukas Kisunas matched his career best with 12 points and Spencer Jones had 10. The Cardinal had a 10-point lead in the first half, but the Beavers closed on a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to 34-33 at the break.

Oscar da Silva, the Cardinal's leading scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game due to a lower extremity injury.

Oregon State, which has won three of its last four games, plays at Utah on Wednesday and ends its regular season at home against Oregon on Saturday.

The Cardinal will look to end a three-game losing skid when they face No. 19 Southern California on Wednesday to end their regular season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:20 GMT+08:00

