Weathers carries Texas Southern past Alabama St. 86-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:08
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Michael Weathers matched his season high with 23 points as Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 86-76 on Saturday.

Weathers made 10 of 11 from the free throw line. He added seven rebounds.

John Walker III had 14 points and nine rebounds for Texas Southern (10-8, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 14 points. John Jones had 13 points.

Texas Southern totaled 49 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Jordan Cousin scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (4-10, 4-10). Kenny Strawbridge added 19 points. LaTrell Tate had 16 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 80-73 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:20 GMT+08:00

