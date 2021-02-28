Alexa
Akinwole, Ferrarini carry Omaha past Denver 80-76

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 10:16
DENVER (AP) — Ayo Akinwole had 17 points to lead five Nebraska Omaha players in double figures as the Mavericks edged past Denver 80-76 on Saturday. Nick Ferrarini added 13 points for the Mavericks. La’Mel Robinson chipped in 12, Matt Pile scored 12 and Kyle Luedtke had 12. Robinson also had seven rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha (5-19, 3-11 Summit League) scored 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Jase Townsend had 22 points for the Pioneers (2-19, 1-13), who have now lost six straight games. Kobey Lam added 14 points. Robert Jones had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. Nebraska Omaha defeated Denver 80-76 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:20 GMT+08:00

