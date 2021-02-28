Alexa
Ognacevic lifts Valparaiso past Indiana St. 70-58

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 09:46
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic came off the bench to score 19 points to carry Valparaiso to a 70-58 win over Indiana State on Saturday.

Ognacevic hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Zion Morgan had 15 points for Valparaiso (10-17, 7-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Krikke added 14 points. Goodnews Kpegeol had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana State scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Randy Miller Jr. scored a season-high 20 points for the Sycamores (14-9, 11-7). Tre Williams added 17 points and four blocks. Jake LaRavia had 12 points.

Valpo leveled the season series against the Sycamores. Indiana State defeated Valparaiso 58-43 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:19 GMT+08:00

