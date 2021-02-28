Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Manjon leads UC Davis over Cal Poly 68-66 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 09:43
Manjon leads UC Davis over Cal Poly 68-66 in OT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Ezra Manjon had 20 points as UC Davis narrowly beat Cal Poly 68-66 in overtime on Saturday.

Elijah Pepper had 17 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (8-6, 6-4 Big West Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Damion Squire added 13 points. Kennedy Koehler had nine rebounds.

The Aggies forced a season-high 24 turnovers.

Colby Rogers had 17 points for the Mustangs (3-17, 1-13), whose losing streak reached seven games. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists. Brantly Stevenson added 15 points. Alimamy Koroma had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs for the season. UC Davis defeated Cal Poly 69-61 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar