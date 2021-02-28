Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 85-81

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 09:24
Abmas lifts Oral Roberts past W. Illinois 85-81

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 41 points and Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois 85-81 on Saturday.

Abmas, who made half his 12 3-point attempts, reached 41 after reaching his career-high 42 against South Dakota State on Feb. 13.

Kevin Obanor had 20 points and 12 rebounds for Oral Roberts (12-10, 9-5 Summit League) and Kareem Thompson scored 10.

Colton Sandage scored a season-high 32 points for the Leathernecks (7-13, 5-8), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Ramean Hinton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Tamell Pearson scored 12 with 10 boards.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar