Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Odigie scores 15 to lead UTEP over Charlotte 70-47

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 09:25
Odigie scores 15 to lead UTEP over Charlotte 70-47

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Efe Odigie and Souley Boum scored 15 points apiece and UTEP easily beat Charlotte 70-47 on Saturday.

Tydus Verhoeven added 10 points for UTEP (11-10, 7-8 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Christian Agnew had six rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 12 points for the 49ers (9-12, 5-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 10 points. Brice had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 11:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar
Photo of the Day: Taiwan members of Milk Tea Alliance stand with Myanmar