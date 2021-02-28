Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:23
Mwamba carries Texas-Arlington over Arkansas State 64-56

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Patrick Mwamba had 13 points as Texas-Arlington topped Arkansas State 64-56 on Saturday.

Shahada Wells had 12 points and nine assists for Texas-Arlington (13-12, 9-8 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Marquis Eaton had 15 points and eight assists for the Red Wolves (10-12, 7-8). Norchad Omier added 11 rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 3-1 against the Red Wolves this season. In the most recent matchup, Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 73-71 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama