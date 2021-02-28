Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Asberry scores 19 to lift Texas St. past ULM 61-57

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:39
Asberry scores 19 to lift Texas St. past ULM 61-57

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry posted 19 points and seven rebounds as Texas State won its seventh consecutive game, narrowly beating Louisiana-Monroe 61-57 on Saturday.

Addison Wallace had seven rebounds for Texas State (18-6, 12-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Josh Nicholas had 17 points for the Warhawks (7-18, 5-13). Koreem Ozier added 13 points. Elijah Gonzales had eight assists.

The Bobcats remain undefeated in four games against the Warhawks this season. Most recently, Texas State defeated ULM 58-49 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama