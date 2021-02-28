Alexa
Umude lifts South Dakota past North Dakota St. 80-71

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:28
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude scored 26 points as South Dakota won its seventh consecutive home game, getting past North Dakota State 80-71 on Saturday. A.J. Plitzuweit added 20 points for the Coyotes. Plitzuweit also had six rebounds.

Tasos Kamateros had 14 points for South Dakota (13-9, 12-5 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt added 10 points.

Rocky Kreuser had 17 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (12-11, 12-6). Maleeck Harden-Hayes added 14 points. Jarius Cook had 12 points.

The Coyotes leveled the season series against the Bison. North Dakota State defeated South Dakota 74-67 on Dec. 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

