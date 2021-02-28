Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Maric leads Little Rock past Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:49
Maric leads Little Rock past Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric had 17 points as Arkansas-Little Rock snapped its seven-game losing streak, defeating Louisiana-Lafayette 69-59 on Saturday.

Ben Coupet Jr. had 14 points for Arkansas-Little Rock (11-14, 7-11 Sun Belt Conference). Marko Lukic added 13 points. Marko Andric had nine points and six rebounds.

Cedric Russell had 13 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (16-8, 10-7). Ty Harper added 12 points. Devin Butts had 10 points. Theo Akwuba had a career-high 16 rebounds plus 10 points and three blocks.

Mylik Wilson, who was second on the Ragin’ Cajuns in scoring (13.0 ppg), scored six on 1 of 7 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama