Holden scores 27 to carry UT Martin past E. Illinois 73-68

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:45
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Cameron Holden had a season-high 27 points as UT Martin narrowly defeated Eastern Illinois 73-68 on Saturday.

Holden shot 11 for 12 from the line. He added eight rebounds.

Hannes Polla had 13 points for UT Martin (8-16, 6-14 Ohio Valley Conference), which ended its five-game losing streak. Eman Sertovic added 11 points. Jaron Williams had 10 points.

Jordan Skipper-Brown had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 6-14). Marvin Johnson added 17 points. He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Sammy Friday IV had seven rebounds.

The Skyhawks improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. UT Martin defeated Eastern Illinois 51-41 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:52 GMT+08:00

