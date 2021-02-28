Alexa
Lindsey, Nicholls St. smashes Lamar in a 55-0 KO

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:47
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. accounted for six touchdowns throwing for three and running for three and Nicholls State dismantled Lamar 55-0 in a Southland Conference opener for both teams on Saturday.

Scott threw scoring passes of 23 yards to K.J. Franklin, 28 yards to Troy Hurst and 45 yards to Dontaze Costly. His touchdown jaunts were of 33, 7 and 5 yards. He was 16-for-21 passing for 232 yards; an average of 14.5 yards per completion. He ran 10 times and gained 108 yards.

The No. 9-ranked Colonels (2-0, 1-0) scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and three each in the second and third before pulling back against the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).

Lamar gained 91 yards on offense.

