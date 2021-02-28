Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

FAU has five in double figures in win over Southern Miss

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:32
FAU has five in double figures in win over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls beat Southern Mississippi 73-66 on Saturday. Bryan Greenlee added 13 points for the Owls. Jailyn Ingram chipped in 12, Michael Forrest scored 11 and Kenan Blackshear had 10. Greenlee also had six rebounds, while Forrest posted seven rebounds.

Tae Hardy scored a career-high 32 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-16, 4-13 Conference USA). LaDavius Draine added 10 points. Tyler Stevenson had three blocks.

The Owls (10-9, 5-5) improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. Florida Atlantic defeated Southern Miss 69-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-02-28 09:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Indonesian nurse dies 9 days after receiving China's Sinovac vaccine
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
Veteran Hong Kong actor Ng Man-tat passes away
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
12 taboos to avoid during Taiwan's Lantern Festival
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
German scientist says 99.9% chance coronavirus leaked from Wuhan lab
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Taiwan to lift entry ban on non-resident foreigners on March 1
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
Man's 'explosives' on Taiwan high speed train just black tea
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China to ban Taiwan pineapples starting March 1
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
China subjects US diplomats to anal COVID tests
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama
Taiwanese woman experiences eye floaters after binge-watching K-drama