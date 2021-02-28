Alexa
Beck, Pippen double-up to carries Kent St. past Miami (OH)

By Associated Press
2021/02/28 08:45
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Tervell Beck had 19 points and 12 rebounds as Kent State topped Miami (OH) 64-51 on Saturday.

Danny Pippen added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (15-6, 12-5 Mid-American Conference) and Justyn Hamilton had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Myja White had 14 points for the RedHawks (11-10, 8-8), and James Beck and Dalonte Brown each scored 11 points.

Dae Dae Grant, the RedHawks’ leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, made just one of six-shot attempts. Mekhi Lairy, second on the RedHawks in scoring at 13 points per game, was 2 for 10.

Kent State also beat Miami (OH) 77-68 on Feb. 2.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

